Real Madrid vs. Levante: Live stream, how to watch online, TV channel and more matches on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
Real Madrid vs. Levante highlights the afternoon slate as Los Blancos look to get back into first place following Barcelona's 5-0 win over Eibar.
All times are U.S./Eastern
La Liga
Real Madrid vs. Levante, 3 p.m. ET on beIN Sports
Premier League
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN
Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. on NBC
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
