Real Madrid vs. Levante live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online

Los Blancos hope this is the start of a fine run

Struggling Real Madrid takes on Levante on Saturday in La Liga action, looking to get back on track. The club hasn't won any of its last four games, failing to score in each of them. They face a Levante team that has won two in a row and has some confidence.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Levante in the USA

When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real shows creativity in the final third and creates enough chances to take the three points. Real Madrid 2, Levante 0.

