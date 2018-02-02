Real Madrid vs. Levante live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Los Blancos are coming off a big win at Valencia
Real Madrid goes to Levante in La Liga action on the weekend, aiming to creep up the table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real doesn't slip up and earn a draw like the first time they played, earning a convincing win on the road. Real Madrid 4, Levante 0.
