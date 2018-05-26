Real Madrid vs. Liverpool: Gareth Bale scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history in the final

This one is up there with Zidane's strike against Leverkusen

Real Madrid knows something about scoring amazing goals in the Champions League. There is Zinedine Zidane's strike against Bayer Leverkusen in the final almost 20 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo's bicycle kick against Juventus this season, and then there is what Gareth Bale did on Saturday against Liverpool in the final. He scored an unbelievable bicycle kick after the hour mark to give his team a 2-1 lead. Check it out:

Just out of this world. Talk about a super sub for Real, he's done it all season long and delivers on the biggest stage. That's one of the greatest goals you'll ever see.

And Zidane knew it:

