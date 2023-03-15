The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Real Madrid is set to square off against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET March 15th at Santiago Bernabéu. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Real Madrid capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 5-1 victory over Celtic four months ago. Liverpool did the same and won 2-0 over Napoli.

Last year, Real Madrid is the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against the Reds. As for Liverpool, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Can Real Madrid stymie the defending champs? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch

Who: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: RMA +130; Draw +270; LIV +180

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)