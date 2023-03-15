untitled-design-2023-03-15t075641-541.png
The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

  • Liverpool @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Real Madrid is set to square off against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET March 15th at Santiago Bernabéu. The winner will be decided by the aggregate score of two legs.

Real Madrid capped off a successful run in the group stage with a 5-1 victory over Celtic four months ago. Liverpool did the same and won 2-0 over Napoli.

Last year, Real Madrid is the reigning Champions League champion after winning last year's final 1-0 against the Reds. As for Liverpool, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Can Real Madrid stymie the defending champs? Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch

  • Who: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
  • When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Santiago Bernabéu
  • TV: Paramount+
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: RMA +130; Draw +270; LIV +180 
Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)