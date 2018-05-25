Real Madrid vs. Liverpool in Champions League final live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The 2017-18 Champions League final arrives on Saturday as reigning champions Real Madrid take on red-hot Liverpool in Kyiv, Ukraine. After months of battling in Europe, the final comes down to two of the biggest teams in the world and two of the most successful in the history of the competition. It's Cristiano Ronaldo against Mohamed Salah, it's the gold standard of Spain against the gold standard of England, two titans of the game in what's set to be an electric, physical and intense final.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

The most important trophy in Europe, one both teams know plenty about. Real Madrid has won it a record 12 times, including the last two years and three out of the last four. Meanwhile, Liverpool has won the title five times, more than any other team in England.

How they got here

Real Madrid finished second in Group H with 13 points, three behind Tottenham. Los Blancos then went on to knock off Paris Saint-German (5-2), Juventus (4-3) and Bayern Munich (4-3). It's safe to say, they've been tested. Meanwhile, Liverpool won Group E with 12 points before taking care of Porto (5-0), Manchester City (5-1) and Roma (7-6). The Reds have had a much easier road to the final, but they've dominated in each round.

Prediction

Real Madrid hasn't lost a Champions League final since 1981, going six-for-six since then. How can you pick against them? They may not have done well in La Liga this season for their standard, but if they can win their third Champions League final in a row, it would mark the first team to three-peat since Bayern Munich in the mid 70s. But don't discount Liverpool, who have exceeded every expectation this season.