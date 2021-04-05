Two of the most successful teams in the history of the European Cup face off on Tuesday as 13-time winners Real Madrid host Liverpool, champions on six occasions, in the home leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Both sides will arrive at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in excellent form after wins on their return from international break, Liverpool's in particular an outstanding 3-0 dismantling of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Injuries to key defenders Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos and Joe Gomez mean that goals could be a frequent feature of the seventh and eighth meetings of these two teams, whose historical record against their opponent is identical: three wins and three defeats with seven goals scored. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 6

: Tuesday, April 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV and Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +160; Draw +250; Liverpool +163 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: The involvement of two first-team players to training on Monday will be a welcome boost to Zinedine Zidane with Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard both taking to the field ahead of Tuesday's game. Such have been the injuries problems that have blighted Hazard that even after three sessions he is surely some way from being able to make a major impact against a Liverpool side he tends to be successful against, winning six and losing four of 18 meetings with the Reds whilst scoring seven and providing four assists.

"The important thing is that Eden is relaxed, and returns when he is fully recovered," said Zidane, seemingly downplaying the chances of a major role for Hazard in the first leg. "If he is right, then I always want him with the team. But now we are going step by step, and we will see when he plays again."

Valverde's return to training with Toni Kroos' fitness also improving might be all the more important for Zidane, offering him a variety of options to counter a Liverpool midfield that looks altogether more balanced since Fabinho moved into central areas.

Liverpool: Diogo Jota returned from international duty with a bang on Saturday, ensuring that Liverpool's dominance of Arsenal was reflected on the scoreline with two well-taken goals, extending his tally to 12 goals in 22 games this season. The Portuguese forward has adapted superbly to a more central role under Jurgen Klopp and will offer an intriguing alternative to or partner for Roberto Firmino.

What will make that selection question all the more intriguing for Klopp is that Jota is the ideal impact substitute, versatile enough to replace any of the front three if they're having an off day and with the ideal attributes to exploit a tiring defense. It is a good dilemma to have but a dilemma all the same for Liverpool.

Prediction

This game will be extremely close but Liverpool's recent form is not to be sniffed at and their ceiling may just be that one level higher than Real Madrid's. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Liverpool 2