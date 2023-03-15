One of the most highly anticipated second legs in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 takes place on Wednesday when Real Madrid host Liverpool on Paramount+. Los Blancos rallied out of a 2-0 hole in the first leg of the competition to defeat the Reds 5-2. Liverpool rebounded in league play to defeat Manchester United 7-0, but enter Wednesday's Champions League match on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth. Madrid enter Wednesday's home game with confidence after defeating Espanyol 3-1 on Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Real Madrid vs. Liverpool from Caesars Sportsbook list Madrid as the +130 favorite (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Liverpool listed as the +180 underdog. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, March 15

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool time: 4 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

For Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Eimer is picking Over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half for a +120 payout. The expert notes that Jurgen Klopp's men need three goals in Wednesday's match if they want to advance. Meanwhile, Madrid feature one of the best counterattacks on the planet and notch plenty of goals that way. Expect this match to be like the first one, with both sides finding the back of the net.

"This match features a Liverpool side that has to go for goals and a Madrid side that can sit back and wait for their opponents to make mistakes," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

