Real Madrid eased their way into the Champions League quarterfinals as expected, taking the round of 16 second leg 1-0 over Liverpool on Wednesday. The victory saw Los Blancos defeat the Reds 6-2 on aggregate as they managed to best the English giants once again on the European stage. Liverpool needed an early goal but couldn't even get one across the 90 minutes while Real got a second-half winner from Karim Benzema.

But how did everybody perform? Here are our ratings:

Real Madrid ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Thibaut Courtois 90 A fine display with five saves and a clean sheet. Didn't have the blunder that we saw in the first leg as this result was never in doubt. 8 (DEF) Dani Carvajal 86 Had a couple clearances, blocked a shot, recovered it twice and recorded an interception. Did nearly give up a goal to Liverpool with a poor pass back. 7 (DEF) Eder Militao 90 Poor in playing balls long, but defensively had five clearances. He was good in the air and recovered the ball well. 6 (DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 Should have had an assist with his fine header to Vinicius Jr. Did well to mark Mohamed Salah for the most part and was strong in the air. 6.5 (DEF) Nacho 90 Incredibly accurate with the ball at his feet, played his passes smartly and with the proper weight. He was also sharp in defense, winning eight of 12 ground duels. 8 (MID) Luka Modric 82 Completed 51 of his 53 passes and created danger. Does so well to cross fields to keep defenses open and barely misplayed a single ball. 7.5 (MID) Eduardo Camavinga 90 Rocked a shot off the crossbar early on with a beautiful effort that was actually saved by Alisson. His passing was superb and he also excelled defensively in a very positive display. 8 (MID) Toni Kroos 84 A typical Kroos performance where there was nothing thrilling. He was just fine, and delivered clean passes that any fan of the sport can appreciate. 7 (FWD) Federico Valverde 90 A constant threat on goal in terms of shooting, but was weak at delivering crosses and wasted opportunities to set his teammates up. Still, he used that signature first touch to get the attack going on the counter and always gave the Reds worries. 6 (FWD) Karim Benzema 82 Did his job by scoring a goal to put it even more out of reach than it already was. At the age of 35, he's showing no sign of slowing down. 8 (FWD) Vinicius Jr. 84 It was shocking that he didn't score. Got his assist though by passing to Benzema while on the ground, damaging Liverpool once again. Crazy to think that he's still just 22. 8 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Rodrygo Benzema (82') Came in and looked like a threat, producing a decent shot on goal. 6 Dani Ceballos Modric (82') All he needed was to play smart passes and did just that in his eight minutes. 6 Marco Asensio Vinicius Jr. (84') Saw six minutes on the pitch with very little involvement. N/A Aurelien Tchouameni Kroos (84') Came in and handled his own, playing the ball smartly. 6 Lucas Vazquez Carvajal (86') Late sub to waste time. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Carlo Ancelotti 5 The result was never in doubt with his players constantly knocking at the door. You just knew a goal was coming. And defensively, they had more than enough to cruise into the last eight. Didn't even need to make changes but had the luxury of waiting until after the 80th minute to do so. 8

Liverpool ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Alisson Becker 90 It was a superb display by the Brazilian who denied Toni Kroos, Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga multiple times in the first half and Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema in the second. He held up his end of the bargain, but his teammates were denied further up the field. There was nothing he could do about Benzema's goal. 8 (DEF) Trent Alexander Arnold 90 The England international got forward as often as he could and put some balls in where possible. However, he was not allowed as much involvement in the second half as he was in the first. 6 (DEF) Ibrahima Konate 90 It was a solid enough showing from the Frenchman although Real and his compatriot Benzema had enough chances to bury the Reds on the night and in the tie. 6 (DEF) Virgil Van Dijk 90 The Netherlands international was by no means spectacular, but was consistent enough despite the back line getting pulled open at times as Robertson struggled on the left. Ultimately, he was involved in Benzema's goal, though, which ended the tie. 5 (DEF) Andy Robertson 90 He lost the ball for one of Benzema's chances and later lost out in the air against Valverde as he struggled in the second half. 4 (MID) Diogo Jota 57 It was not the Portugal international's finest outing and it was no surprise to see him withdraw before the hour as Klopp tried to offset his midfield shortage. 5 (MID) Fabinho 90 As dependable as ever, the Brazilian put in a substantial shift in the middle with Milner, but the midfield needed greater creativity than was available. 6 (MID) James Milner (c) 73 The veteran rolled back the years with a tenacious display which reminded Klopp of the sort of quality he is missing in his ranks at present. 7 (FWD) Mohamed Salah 90 The Egyptian worked hard, but was lacking in end product, although he did play Darwin Nunez in during the opening 45 minutes which could have changed the game. 6 (FWD) Darwin Nunez 57 Denied twice by Courtois in the first half, once from a tame header and another with a super shot which was saved low. He later made way for Firmino when Klopp opted for changes with Salah and Gakpo more prolific in their workrates. 6 (FWD) Cody Gakpo 90 The Dutchman was thwarted by Courtois with a powerful effort and had a few other efforts shut down including a header. 6 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Harvey Elliott Jota (57') Worked hard and was arguably the most impressive of the substitutes. 6 Roberto Firmino Nunez (57') Sent on to try to spark a goal, but the departing Brazilian struggled to get into the game as Real exerted their control. 5 Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Milner (73') Afforded 17 minutes late on as the replacement for the impressive Milner who gave everything. However, he was part of the opening up of the away side for the only goal of the game. 5 Kostas Tsimikas Robertson (90') Came on and almost conceded a penalty immediately 5 Fabio Carvalho Gakpo (90') Given the final few moments of the encounter which was barely enough time to get on the ball. 5 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Jurgen Klopp 5 The German got a decent performance from his side, particularly in the first half, but it was not enough on the night and Real were stronger in the second half as they pulled away. 5



