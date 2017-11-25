Real Madrid vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real Madrid is expected to take all three points here
Real Madrid is hoping to get back into the title race this weekend when it welcomes Malaga on Saturday, hoping to get three points and have Barcelona slip up against Valencia a day later. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Malaga has a little bit of momentum, while Real Madrid is coming off a six-goal outing against APOEL in the Champions League. Expect more of the same from Los Blancos. Real Madrid 3, Malaga 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool
It's a big-time matchup at Anfield on Saturday
-
How to watch Man. United vs. Brighton
The Red Devils have Ibrahimovic and Pogba back
-
Tottenham vs. West Brom preview
Spurs enter this one with lots of confidence
-
Champions League scores, highlights
Some knockout stage spots will be secured on Wednesday
-
Better goal: Alves or Griezmann?
It's a tough choice here between the two
-
Champions League schedule, standings
Everything you need to know about the group stage
Add a Comment