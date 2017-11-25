Real Madrid vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid is expected to take all three points here

Real Madrid is hoping to get back into the title race this weekend when it welcomes Malaga on Saturday, hoping to get three points and have Barcelona slip up against Valencia a day later. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Prediction

Malaga has a little bit of momentum, while Real Madrid is coming off a six-goal outing against APOEL in the Champions League. Expect more of the same from Los Blancos. Real Madrid 3, Malaga 0.

