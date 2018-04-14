Real Madrid vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid goes to struggling Malaga on Sunday in La Liga action, with Los Blancos looking to get some points and regain third place in the league from Valencia.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

What's at stake?

Malaga (20th place; 17 points) is on the verge of being relegated, so this is a must win. For Real Madrid (fourth place; 64 points), they can go into third place with just a draw.

Prediction

Real Madrid punishes Malaga for 90 minutes in one of the most lopsided scorelines of the season. Real Madrid 6, Malaga 0.