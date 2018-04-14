Real Madrid vs. Malaga live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real can go back into the top three with a win or draw on Sunday
Real Madrid goes to struggling Malaga on Sunday in La Liga action, with Los Blancos looking to get some points and regain third place in the league from Valencia.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Malaga (20th place; 17 points) is on the verge of being relegated, so this is a must win. For Real Madrid (fourth place; 64 points), they can go into third place with just a draw.
Prediction
Real Madrid punishes Malaga for 90 minutes in one of the most lopsided scorelines of the season. Real Madrid 6, Malaga 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. United vs. West Brom preview
If United loses, the title goes to City
-
Man. City vs. Spurs preview
This could be the weekend City claims the title
-
Arsenal-Newcastle preview
The Gunners' hopes of a top-four finish are dwindling
-
Wolverhampton heading to Premier League
The Wolves are returning to the top flight for the first time since 2011-12
-
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth preview
The Reds are closing in on a top-four spot
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 at the Camp Nou