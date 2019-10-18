Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch Spanish soccer online

Real Madrid goes to Mallorca on Saturday as part of Matchday 9 in La Liga, looking to remain in first place, while the hosts hope they can get out of the relegation zone. Real is 5-3-0 so far this campaign with 16 goals scored, holding a two-point lead over Barcelona. Mallorca is in 18th place with a 2-1-5 record and just a point behind safety. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Mallorca

Date : Saturday, Oct. 19



: Saturday, Oct. 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Iberosar Estadi (Mallorca, Spain)



: Iberosar Estadi (Mallorca, Spain) TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -240 | Mallorca +600 | Draw +365

Storylines

Real Madrid: Good in La Liga and poor in Champions League has been the theme. Eden Hazard is getting a bit more comfortable and the results have been quality. They still are a concern are the back but Zinedine Zidane has his guys believing they can win the league this year. If they are to win, these are the games you need three points from.

Mallorca: After a losing streak, Mallorca won last time out and has a bit of confidence. In the 2-0 win over Espanyol on Oct. 6, Mallorca had just three shots on goal but managed to convert two of them, with Ante Budimir and Salva Sevilla scoring, getting a much-needed three points and a momentum-building clean sheet.

Prediction

Eden Hazard gets his second league goal and Real stays firmly in first place.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Mallorca 1