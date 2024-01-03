Back to the top of La Liga and with Carlo Ancelotti's future decided after he signed a contract extension with Real Madrid, Los Blancos return to the pitch on Wednesday against Mallorca. David Alaba has been the latest casualty for Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga will all miss the match with the Austrian defender. Despite that, Los Blancos have only suffered one loss this season which is impressive management all around.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 3 | Time : 1:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 3 | : 1:15 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -450; Draw +500; Mallorca +1200

Storylines

Real Madrid: Unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions, Real Madrid have been rolling since losing to Atletico Madrid in September. Only allowing 11 goals this season, the defense has been impressive despite missing their top keeper and center back while the attack has found a way via the performance of Rodrygo. With a goal or assist in two of his last three matches, the Brazillian will likely keep things going despite Mallorca having a tough defense.

Mallorca: Only allowing 22 goals in 18 matches, Mallorca has been formidable but the issue is that they have only scored 17 goals this season. Facing Real Madrid, chances will come at a premium but without Cyle Larin settling, Mallorca may be shut out. With only one goal this season, he is not even close to matching his production from Real Valladolid last season.

Prediction

Real Madrid will roll while continuing their unbeaten streak as through Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all things are possible. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Mallorca 0