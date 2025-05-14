Carlo Ancelotti will begin his farewell tour on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, when Real Madrid host Mallorca in one of their final matches in La Liga this season.

Seven points behind league leaders Barcelona with three games to go, the title is all but out of reach for Real Madrid. Instead, the next few matches will usher in a period of transition for one of Europe's top sides, one that will offer as much of an opportunity to predict Los Blancos' future as it will provide a chance to reflect on their current issues. Bouncing back after a fourth and final defeat in El Clasico this season might also be a priority for the group as the domestic campaign comes to a close.

The mood, though, will likely be a celebratory one. Ancelotti is synonymous with Real Madrid's success, winning three UEFA Champions League titles with the club and becoming the most successful manager in the history of the competition along the way. The objective for the next few weeks, then, is a clear one for the outgoing manager: "I want to finish the final stretch of this fantastic adventure here well."

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Mallorca, odds

Date : Wednesday, May 15 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 15 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu Stadium -- Madrid, Spain

: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -300; Draw +410; Mallorca +700

Last meeting

Real Madrid's last meeting with Mallorca was a fairly straightforward one, with Los Blancos coming out with a 3-0 win in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in January. Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo scored that day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while Martin Valjent scored an own goal along the way.

What Real Madrid are saying

The news that Ancelotti would take over the Brazil job in time for next month's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers did not come as a surprise when it finally dropped on Monday, so much so that the manager had sprinkled in some parting words over the last few weeks. The timing of the announcement, though, may not have been ideal.

"If I didn't have the press conference today, it would be fantastic," he said in his pre-match remarks on Tuesday. "There are things I can't explain right now because I'm at Madrid and I want to respect the shirt."

He did still take the time to reflect on the end of his second spell at Real Madrid, arguing to some degree that all good things must come to an end.

"I never had problems with Real and never will have problems with Real," he said. "It's a club that lives dearly in my heart, but everything in life has a date to end. couldn't be Madrid coach for the rest of my life. It comes to an end for many reasons. The club may need a new impetus. I'm not making a big deal out of it. A thousand thanks to this club. And we'll carry on. I'll always be a Madrid fan. It's the end of an era. Spectacular. I never thought I'd coach Madrid for six years, and now it's happened."

Ancelotti seems at peace with his decision, especially considering the success Real Madrid has enjoyed during his two spells in charge.

"I always kept in mind that one day it ends," he said. "I've had a great time, and I think everyone has, but there comes a time when it ends. Football is like life; something begins and ends. I've had a great time. We've won a lot and it will be a memory for life. The day I arrived [for the second time], if they told me I'd win 11 titles in four years, I'd sign it with my own blood. It's been an unforgettable time."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe

Mallorca: Dominik Greif, Pablo Maffeo, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raíllo, Johan Mojica, Omar Mascarell, Samu Costa, Takuma Asano, Dani Rodriguez, Sergi Darder, Vedat Muriqi

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid: The narrative arc of Real Madrid's entire season is almost based solely around Kylian Mbappe, who was introduced as the key to their enduring dominance and instead has been a focal point during the ebbs and flows of their season. There has been an imbalance for Los Blancos all season in part because of their embarrassment of riches in attack, though not necessarily because Mbappe has not been effective. He was perhaps their lone bright spot in Sunday's Clasico, scoring a hattrick in Barcelona even as Real Madrid lost 4-3. The final weeks of the season will perhaps be a great chance for Mbappe to reset the tone for the following campaign, so a strong performance might be the right call for the France international.

Storyline to watch

Gazing into Real Madrid's future: As Real Madrid begin to bid farewell to Ancelotti, there's already a big focus on what's next for Los Blancos. The outgoing Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is likely to succeed Ancelotti, though that merely scratches the surface on the transformation that may be needed to ensure Real Madrid can compete for titles next season. Over the course of this campaign, Los Blancos have been ineffective in attack and susceptible in the back, forcing many to suggest that the club needs to do some serious business in the summer. The next few games, then, could essentially be auditions to play a big role in the new manager's plans.

Prediction

It has been a trying season for Real Madrid in some ways but they won more often than not in the back half of the season, even if the margin of victory has left something to be desired at times. Mallorca will have their chances against Real Madrid's somewhat wobbly defense but the hosts have what it takes to win this game with relative ease, and the celebratory feeling that will come with Ancelotti's farewell may be a boost for Los Blancos as they look to finish the season on a high. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Mallorca 0

