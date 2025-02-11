UEFA Champions League action continues as Erling Haaland and Manchester City host Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid on Tuesday on Paramount+. Man City are battling to find consistency as they defend their Premier League title, but they have won three of their last four matches and have played very well at home this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are defending last year's Champions League title and enter Tuesday's match with six wins in eight games across all competitions. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Man City vs. Real Madrid odds list the Citizens as the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid as the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can now get the first seven days of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid

Man City vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Man City vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (Get seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Man City vs. Real Madrid, Eimer is backing over 3.5 goals to be scored for a +115 payout (risk $100 to win $115). Both teams are scoring roughly two goals per game in league play, with Man City scoring 48 goals in 24 EPL matches and Real Madrid leading La Liga with 51 goals scored in 23 domestic games. They both also have one of the league's best goal-scorers on their rosters, as Haaland is second in the EPL with 19 goals and Mbappe ranks second in La Liga with 16 goals.



Eimer notes that the two-legged match format in this part of the competition will likely make some teams play more defensively on the road and go for goals at home. However, he believes both Man City and Real Madrid will lean on their attack regardless of which venue they are playing at.

"This is such a tricky matchup to figure out, so we have to focus on the things we know -- and one thing is that these two squads boast some of the best attacking in all of Europe," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.