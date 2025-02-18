The second leg of the Champions League knockout playoffs concludes on Wednesday night, headlined by one of the continent's great cross-nation rivalries of recent years in Real Madrid vs. Manchester City. It is the hosts who hold the advantage going into the second leg, two late goals at the Etihad Stadium securing a 3-2 lead for Madrid to take back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both sides will require patching up after what have been gruelling campaigns for the pair of them. Madrid are sweating on the fitness of two senior center backs who missed the first leg, while for City supporters the hope is that Tuesday's training session puts to bed any lingering fears over Erling Haaland's early exit from the win over Newcastle United. Here's what we're expecting to see from both sides at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid

As in the first leg, it is the defense that will be offering the greatest headaches to Carlo Ancelotti. First, the known absentees. Both Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao suffered knee injuries earlier in the campaign that are likely season-ending and with the January transfer window offering no reinforcements Madrid have already been stretched.

It looked like that might be beyond breaking point ahead of last week's first leg when both Antonio Rudiger (hamstring) and David Alaba (adductor), himself working his way back for a major knee problem, were ruled out. Since the win in Manchester Ancelotti has expressed optimism that both will be available, but neither played in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Nor did Lucas Vazquez, who Ancelotti has confirmed will only be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: How a Champions League comeback could save the season for Pep Guardiola James Benge

Further complicating matters is what Ancelotti termed "discomfort" that Federico Valverde, primed to fill in at right back, felt at the weekend. He hinted that Raul Asencio could shift across to right back with Aurelien Tchouameni next to a recovered Rudiger at center back. At left back, Ferland Mendy seems to be the only near lock for the backline.

Should Valverde be fit however, there will surely be a temptation to roll out the same backline that earned Ancelotti's praise in the first leg; unless he is sure Rudiger or Alaba are ready to go he may not change things. Certainly further up field there is no logic to mess with a team that authoritatively controlled the battle at the Etihad.

One matter that will be playing in Ancelotti's mind is the six players who could miss the round of 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen if they are booked. Those are: Rudiger, Tchouameni, Endrick, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

Possible Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Manchester City

For 87 minutes it seemed nothing was going wrong as Manchester City secured three major points in their battle to be back in next season's Champions League, crushing Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad. Then Haaland landed awkwardly and immediately made his exit from proceedings, nursing what looked to be pain in his knee. Losing their top striker would surely only hamper the "one percent" chance Pep Guardiola gave his side of advancing past Real Madrid.

However, speaking after the game, the City boss seemed optimistic on Haaland's status, saying "maybe it's not bad as it could be" given that he had not been rushed to by club medical staff. Still the No.9 is a doubt, as is Jack Grealish, whose brilliant pass helped provide Haaland with his first goal in the first leg. The England international limped out of that match with injury as did Manuel Akanji, sidelined for up to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his adductor.

Nathan Ake is also a doubt with muscular issues, though even if he is also missing City should just about have the bodies to cope in defense. Further forward the January window has brought options for Guardiola. Neither Nico Gonzalez nor Omar Marmoush started the first leg, it is hard to believe they will also be missing from the XI in the Bernabeu. The former earned himself the title "mini-Rodri" from Guardiola, the latter scored a first half hat-trick that spoke to a burgeoning partnership with Haaland and an ability to pick up the scoring slack when the Norwegian is not at his best.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland