Real Madrid and Manchester City meet again this Tuesday for their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. A rematch of last season's semi which saw ultimate winners Real advance 6-5 on aggregate, this one promises more drama between these two with the second leg just a week away. The winner of this semifinal will face either Milan or Inter in the June 10 final in Istanbul. But how will each team line up in this one? Let's take a look at team news:

Tuesday's broadcast schedule



UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS

Tactical Cam: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV and live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Odds: Real +210; Draw: +270; City +115 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Real Madrid

Team news: Eder Militao is suspended and will miss the home leg after picking up a booking just before all preexisting yellow cards were reset for the semis. Ferland Mendy remains doubtful with his calf issue but Ancelotti has confirmed that Luka Modric will start. Aurelien Tchouameni may drop out as a result.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema (c), Vinicius Jr.

Man City

Team news: Nathan Ake has a hamstring problem and has missed training, so he's doubtful. Meanwhile Rodri, John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish should all return after Pep Guardiola rotated his players over the weekend in the win over Leeds.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan (c), Grealish; Haaland.