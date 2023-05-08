The Champions League semifinals kick off on Tuesday on Paramount+, CBS and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Real Madrid

Current Records: Manchester City 6-4-0, Real Madrid 8-1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: Paramount+ and CBS

Paramount+ and CBS Tactical camera: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Having advanced past the quarterfinals, Manchester City will now face off against Real Madrid in a Champions League semi-final showdown at 3:00 p.m. ET on May 9th at Santiago Bernabéu. Despite being away, Manchester City are nonetheless the favorites in this one.

Manchester City haven't lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game back in April. Neither they nor Bayern Munchen could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Manchester City's goal came from Erling Haaland at minute 57, while Bayern Munchen's was scored by Joshua Kimmich in the 83rd.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid must be getting used to good results now that the squad has five straight wins. They came out on top against Chelsea by a score of 2-0 back in April. Real Madrid better thank their lucky stars for the performance of Rodrygo, who scored both goals for his team.

Manchester City will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Manchester City are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +118 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

