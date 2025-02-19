Manchester City's prospects of overcoming Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League playoff have been dealt a major blow with Erling Haaland only fit enough for the bench.

Haaland, who scored both goals in City's 3-2 home defeat in the first leg, suffered knee pain in Saturday's 4-0 win over Newcastle United. Although he was deemed fit enough to make the flight to Madrid, the 24-year-old fell short of a starting spot after a late fitness test. His place at the tip of the attack looks likely to be taken by Omar Marmoush, one of three January signings in Pep Guardiola's XI.

Nico Gonzalez gets the reward for his impressive showing against Newcastle -- one that saw him labelled "mini Rodri" by Guardiola -- with a spot in midfield whilst Abdukodir Khusanov starts in defense. The Uzbek international has recovered from a disastrous start to his debut against Chelsea late last month and appears to be primed for a right back berth, where his pace could be vital in quelling Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Like Haaland, Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish were both deemed to be fit enough only for the bench. They are joined by Kevin De Bruyne, who struggled to impact the first leg.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: How a Champions League comeback could save the season for Pep Guardiola James Benge

Meanwhile Antonio Rudiger is back in the Real Madrid side having shaken off the hamstring injury that kept him out of the first leg, meaning Aurelien Tchouameni moves up into midfield and Eduardo Camavinga, so impressive at the Etihad Stadium, drops out of the side. That is the sole change Carlo Ancelotti has made from Tuesday's XI last week. Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba have returned to the squad after failing to make the trip to London.

Vazquez remains on the bench as Federico Valverde shook off the "discomfort" he felt following Saturday's draw at Osasuna. He will captain the side from right back while youngster Raul Asencio remains in the backline. Unsurprisingly, further up field Ancelotti felt there was no logic to mess with a team that authoritatively controlled the battle at the Etihad and names the same front four that.

One matter that will be playing in Ancelotti's mind is the six players who could miss the round of 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen if they are booked. Those are: Rudiger, Tchouameni, Endrick, Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham and Camavinga.

Start your day with the perfect blend of news and analysis from the world's game with the Morning Footy podcast. Download and follow Morning Footy on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Subs: Lunin, Mestre, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Guler, Endrick, Vazquez, Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Brahim

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Khusanov, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Gonzalez, Gundogan; Foden, Marmoush, Savinho

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Kovacic, Ake, Haaland, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Nunes, Lewis, McAtee