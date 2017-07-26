Real Madrid vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet on Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup in Los Angeles.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: LA Coliseum in Los Angeles

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Man. City to win - 23/10

Draw - 29/10

Real Madrid to win 19/20

Prediction

Manchester City takes advantage of no Cristiano Ronaldo, gets a comfortable win. City 3, Real 1.