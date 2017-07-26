Real Madrid vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
The two clubs meet in California on Wednesday night
Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet on Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup in Los Angeles.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
Where: LA Coliseum in Los Angeles
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Man. City to win - 23/10
Draw - 29/10
Real Madrid to win 19/20
Prediction
Manchester City takes advantage of no Cristiano Ronaldo, gets a comfortable win. City 3, Real 1.
