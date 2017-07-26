Real Madrid vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The two clubs meet in California on Wednesday night

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet on Wednesday night in the International Champions Cup in Los Angeles. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
Where: LA Coliseum in Los Angeles
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV and WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Man. City to win - 23/10
Draw - 29/10
Real Madrid to win 19/20

Prediction

Manchester City takes advantage of no Cristiano Ronaldo, gets a comfortable win. City 3, Real 1

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories