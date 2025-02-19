Real Madrid have won the away first leg of a European tie on 40 occasions. If Pep Guardiola wants a sense of how hard the task ahead of them is it is perhaps encapsulated in one statistic -- only on two of the previous 39 occasions have Los Merengues been eliminated from European competition. Can Manchester City join Odense Boldklub (1994-95 UEFA Cup) and Ajax (2018-19 Champions League) in the Santiago Bernabeu record books?

Guardiola gave his side just a "one percent" chance of escaping the playoff round and reaching the Champions League's last 16, and while Carlo Ancelotti might dispute the number, he would surely admit that his side are favorites after their 3-2 win. Having knocked out City in two of the three consecutive seasons where these sides have already met in this competition, Madrid will feel they know just what is required.

Team news

Real Madrid: The injury issues in the Madrid backline never quite seem to ease, every returning defender seeming to presage a separate setback for a teammate. And so while Antonio Rudiger has been rated as ready to return from his hamstring issue, Ancelotti confirmed there are doubts over the availability of Federico Valverde, the Uruguayan midfielder who has been filling in at right back with Dani Carvajal (knee) out for the long term and Lucas Vazquez (hamstring) only rated fit enough for the bench.

Still, Valverde is ready to put in a shift. "I have adapted well because I have great role models like Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez, legends who have won everything," he said. "I always try to contribute my bit. I am willing to help the team and the coach and, for me, the important thing is to remain in the starting line-up. I am happy to be doing well in another position."

Possible Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Rodrygo, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Manchester City: Erling Haaland will probably be fine but the knee issue that forced him off in the last minutes of Saturday's 4-0 win over Newcastle was the last thing Guardiola needed. He offered an optimistic assessment of the Norwegian's likely availability on Wednesday but it is not yet clear if Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake will be fit to join him. Since the first leg, City have also lost Manuel Akanji, starting right back on the night, for a period between 8-10 weeks.

Possible Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Silva; Savinho, De Bruyne, Marmoush; Haaland

Prediction

It's Madrid and City, there will almost certainly be drama. If there is, the former have quite the quality of ensuring it suits them. PICK: Real Madrid 2, Manchester City 2

