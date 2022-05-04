Real Madrid and Manchester City's thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal could have given us a taste of the next big European rivalry to come. Both clubs are expected to make big splashes on the transfer market this summer regardless of the result and perhaps Pep Guardiola's men more so now.

For UCL finalists Real, the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe remains alive as he has not yet signed a contract extension. As for City, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland remains a key target and both players could transform the pair's attacking units.

As Wednesday's second leg illustrated, there are holes in both teams and that is particularly clear on Real's side with the midfield in need of some serious work. Eduardo Camavinga arguably lessens that need, but Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are on their last legs as a trio.

Defensively, David Alaba was unable to feature while Eder Militao remains unconvincing, and Dani Carvajal is not exactly a lock on the right despite his superb assist for Rodrygo's second goal on the night. Ferland Mendy also showed his worth with a superb late block as Thibaut Courtois exceled.

Where both sides can undeniably upgrade is in attack with Real in need of a succession plan of the highest quality for when Karim Benzema succumbs to age with Vinicius already a high-quality part to pair with. Rodrygo also showed his quality with two quickfire goals to save Los Blancos.

City were out for a striker last summer and wanted Harry Kane at all costs before having to settle for Jack Grealish. The former Aston Villa man has had a tough introduction to Champions League life and the absence of a pure predatory finisher has arguably contributed to Guardiola's latest setback.

Should Real succeed in landing Mbappe and City add Haaland to their ranks, the two standout young attacking talents in the game could shape the future of continental competition with both clubs likely to continue to play influential roles in the competition.

The Spanish giants arguably risk dropping off soonest given the number of over-30 players in their ranks such as Benzema, Modric, Kroos as well as undesirables like Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale who have played little to no role in this successful run to Paris.

However, City must now find a replacement for Fernandinho while Kevin De Bruyne has hit 30 and Ilkay Gundogan is increasingly fragile. On top of that, Raheem Sterling is not the lock that he once was in Guardiola's plans and there might be a decision to be made over Gabriel Jesus.

Despite the way this semifinal tie ultimately went, there is less of a need for the Premier League outfit to rip everything up and start again while surely this is Carlo Ancelotti squeezing the last drops out of a remarkable Real vintage of star talent.

Mbappe and Haaland are set to shape our summers with their future decisions and if they favor Real and City, they may well make this the first in a number of meetings to come between two of Europe's undisputed leading powers.