Karim Benzema and Real Madrid will defend their crown on Tuesday when they welcome Erling Haaland and mighty Manchester City to the Bernabeu for a 2023 Champions League semifinal match. Los Blancos blanked Chelsea in the quarterfinals, but are also trying to right the ship after dropping two of their last three league matches. Meanwhile, the Citizens continue to be one of the fiercest teams in Europe and are unbeaten in 20 games across all competition heading into Tuesday's match.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Real Madrid vs. Man City odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man City as the +119 favorites (risk $100 to win $119) on the 90-minute money line, with Real madrid listed as the +215 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Real Madrid vs. Man City date: Tuesday, May 9

Real Madrid vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

For Real Madrid vs. Man City, Green is picking Man City to win for a +118 payout. The expert notes that City will be extra motivated to win the first leg of the semifinals after Madrid beat them in last year's Champions League semifinals. Plus, City have beefed up their scoring arsenal since last facing Los Blancos, adding Haaland to the roster over last summer. The Norwegian striker is the scoring leader in Champions League, one reason Green is also picking him to score on Tuesday.

Green acknowledges Madrid's packed roster of both seasoned veterans and bright young stars. However, he sees the English side having the advantage.

"It is always risky to bet against Real Madrid, as it is the most successful team in Champions League history," Green told SportsLine. "However, there is a sense that City was simply missing a predatory striker when it faced Los Blancos last season, and it now has Haaland leading the line with aplomb, so it should extend its long unbeaten streak on Tuesday." Stream the game here.

