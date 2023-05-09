Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Thibaut Courtois 90 Dealt with everything well. Had to adjust to late ball movement but was there with well-timed stopps. Made some big saves but cannot be faulted at all for the equalizer. 8

(DEF) Dani Carvajal 90 Sent Karim Benzema through with a clever little touch in the second half. Otherwise, he was pretty average. He didn't have much to do with Jack Grealish having an off night. 6

(DEF) Antonio Rudiger 90 Loved his aggression. He was applying the pressure on Erling Haaland, aiming to make him uncomfortable. Did well to head the ball out while diving all over the place. 8

(DEF) David Alaba 90 Had a potentially game-saving block on Erling Haaland with what was just a delightfully timed slide. Stayed organized at the back and always kept Haaland in his sights. At times looked a tad shaky but very solid overall. 7

(DEF) Eduardo Camainga 90 Was under pressure in defense but did so well to combine with Luka Modric to create the first goal, getting the assist. Negated it with a sloppy pass that led to the equalizer. Overall, he was superb, but that sloppy pass hurts him. 7

(MID) Fede Valverde 90 Not as impactful as he would have liked with the ball, but was everywhere defensively in terms of positioning. Won each ground and aerial duel and his passing was sharp. 7

(MID) Toni Kroos 84 Showed figth in the middle by going to the ground for the ball on a couple times. Completed 53 of his 56 passes and was not dispossessed once. 7

(MID) Luka Modric 87 Just so calm and cool with his silky touch helping generate the opener. Maybe could have done better to keep tabs on De Bruyne ahead o the equalizer. His touch let him down as he grew more tired. 6

(FWD) Rodrygo 81 Never really got into the game, a far cry from the last time we saw him play City. He wasn't much of a threat at all with the ball going down the other flank to Vini Jr. almost every time. 5

(FWD) Vinicius Jr. 90 ⚽ 36' Just so lively from the first minute. Fired his side into the lead with a rocket golazo in the first half. Nearly got an assist in the first half with a low ball across the face of goal. He's already entered the conversation as the world's best player. 8

(FWD) Karim Benzema 90 Hardly involved at all in the opening half aside from checking to the ball and quickly playing it towards the sides. Had moments in the second half but never got that goal he wanted. A lovely touch almost led to a goal from Aurelien Tchouameni. 7

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Marco Asensio Rodrygo (81) Late sub who didn't get to create in attack due to limited touches. 5

Aurelien Tchouameni Kroos (84) Almost scored on a gorgeous strike from the top of the box. Nearly became the hero. 6

Nacho Fernandez Modric (87) Late sub to waste time. N/A

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating