Real Madrid and Manchester City have left all to play for in next Wednesday's Champions League semifinal second leg in England after a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in the first leg in Madrid. It was Vinicius Jr. who scored in the first half for Los Blancos just when City were getting warmed up, while a golazo from Kevin de Bruyne from outside the box in the second half rescued a draw for Pep Guardiola's team, making them the slight favorite to advance to the June 10 final.
But how did everybody perform? Here are our player ratings.
Real Madrid ratings
By Roger Gonzalez
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Thibaut Courtois
|90
Dealt with everything well. Had to adjust to late ball movement but was there with well-timed stopps. Made some big saves but cannot be faulted at all for the equalizer.
8
(DEF) Dani Carvajal
|90
Sent Karim Benzema through with a clever little touch in the second half. Otherwise, he was pretty average. He didn't have much to do with Jack Grealish having an off night.
6
(DEF) Antonio Rudiger
|90
Loved his aggression. He was applying the pressure on Erling Haaland, aiming to make him uncomfortable. Did well to head the ball out while diving all over the place.
8
(DEF) David Alaba
|90
Had a potentially game-saving block on Erling Haaland with what was just a delightfully timed slide. Stayed organized at the back and always kept Haaland in his sights. At times looked a tad shaky but very solid overall.
7
(DEF) Eduardo Camainga
|90
Was under pressure in defense but did so well to combine with Luka Modric to create the first goal, getting the assist. Negated it with a sloppy pass that led to the equalizer. Overall, he was superb, but that sloppy pass hurts him.
7
(MID) Fede Valverde
|90
Not as impactful as he would have liked with the ball, but was everywhere defensively in terms of positioning. Won each ground and aerial duel and his passing was sharp.
7
(MID) Toni Kroos
|84
Showed figth in the middle by going to the ground for the ball on a couple times. Completed 53 of his 56 passes and was not dispossessed once.
|7
(MID) Luka Modric
|87
Just so calm and cool with his silky touch helping generate the opener. Maybe could have done better to keep tabs on De Bruyne ahead o the equalizer. His touch let him down as he grew more tired.
|6
(FWD) Rodrygo
|81
Never really got into the game, a far cry from the last time we saw him play City. He wasn't much of a threat at all with the ball going down the other flank to Vini Jr. almost every time.
5
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|90
⚽ 36' Just so lively from the first minute. Fired his side into the lead with a rocket golazo in the first half. Nearly got an assist in the first half with a low ball across the face of goal. He's already entered the conversation as the world's best player.
|8
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|90
Hardly involved at all in the opening half aside from checking to the ball and quickly playing it towards the sides. Had moments in the second half but never got that goal he wanted. A lovely touch almost led to a goal from Aurelien Tchouameni.
|7
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Marco Asensio
Rodrygo (81)
|Late sub who didn't get to create in attack due to limited touches.
|5
Aurelien Tchouameni
|Kroos (84)
|Almost scored on a gorgeous strike from the top of the box. Nearly became the hero.
|6
Nacho Fernandez
|Modric (87)
|Late sub to waste time.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Carlo Ancelotti
|3
|That was probably a fair result. I think he'll probably remove Rodrygo from the XI for the second leg and go a bit more defensive. None of the subs made a big impact but he's got to be pleased, knowing Benzema could break out in a second leg.
|7
Manchester City ratings
By Jonathan Johnson
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Ederson
90
The Brazilian was sharp early on and beat Benzema to an early ball, but he had no answer to Vinicius' brilliant opener. After that, he had his defense to thank for a few blocks before being called into major action again to deny Benzema's header and Tchouameni's late shot.
6
(DEF) Kyle Walker
90
City's defense did not have the easiest of times, but much of that was concentrated in central areas. However, Guardiola will have expected more from his entire right side on Vinicius' goal -- including the England international.
5.5
(DEF) John Stones
90
The Englishman looked uncertain at times, but grew into the game. His second half block on Benzema was key and Ederson had much to thank Stones and Dias for.
6.5
(DEF) Ruben Dias
90
Paired well enough with Stones despite a few tricky moments for City's back line. One particular intervention denied Benzema what would surely have been the opening goal at that point.
6
(DEF) Manuel Akanji
90
Not as involved as some of his other defensive teammates, less of the play came on the left side of the field. City benefited from the solidity that Walker and Akanji stepping inside brought, but the Switzerland international had an almost exclusive defensive mission.
5
(MID) Rodri
90
An early long shot was saved well by Courtois, but he was turned too easily by Modric in the build-up to Vinicius' goal. Rodri came into it after that and won back the ball which enabled City to create De Bruyne's leveler.
6
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan (c)
90
The skipper could and perhaps should have been tighter on Vinicius when he pulled the trigger for his goal. Haaland was rarely in the right place when the Germany international located him in the box, but he did tee De Bruyne up for the key moment when City scored. Gundogan was also booked after that for an unnecessary foul on the edge of the box.
5.5
(MID) Bernardo Silva
90
The Portuguese winger avoided a booking for a foul on Camavinga early on, but was roasted by the Frenchman on Vinicius' goal. After chasing shadows, he did play a part in the build-up to De Bruyne scoring. Picked up a late booking too.
5
(MID) Kevin De Bruyne
90
⚽ 67' Not always at his absolute best throughout the game, but he tested Courtois in the first half and had a few dangerous moments before scoring. The Belgium international's finish was clean and clinical which is what City needed at that point to silence Santiago Bernabeu.
7
(MID) Jack Grealish
90
Frustrated at times, which showed in his petulance towards Carvajal, in particular. It was an interesting battle between the two, but the Real man was unable to prevent the Englishman from contributing towards the equalizer.
6
(FWD) Erling Haaland
90
The Norwegian goal machine was not his usual self and was not found in his preferred predatory positions when located. Alaba denied him well when Gundogan played him in, but it was far from the dominant Haaland that we are used to.
5
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pep Guardiola
0
City eventually came good after a good start and without the need for any changes which suggests that the game plan was to avoid defeat all along. In that respect, it was mission accomplished although Real did more to perhaps shade it. Guardiola will be happy taking this result back to Manchester level, though.
6.5