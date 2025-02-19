Two of the superpowers in club soccer will meet in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs on Wednesday on Paramount+. Manchester City visit Real Madrid after the Spanish giants took the first leg, 3-2, thanks to a pair of goals in the last seven minutes. Jude Bellingham scored the game-winner in stoppage time after Kylian Mbappé got Madrid on the board and the team overcame a pair of goals from Erling Haaland. This star-studded showdown features the last three UCL champions, with Madrid winning last year and 2022, and Man City victorious in 2023.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain on Paramount+. The latest Real Madrid vs. Manchester City odds have Madrid as -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Man City are +240, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and sportsbooks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. Real Madrid from every angle and has locked in his picks and Champions League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City +240, Draw +310, Real Madrid -110

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-110)

MAN: Man City have won just one of their last six UCL matches (1-1-4)

RM: Real Madrid are undefeated (6-1-0) over their last seven home matches

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks:

Why you should back Real Madrid

Real Madrid are 7-2-1 over their last 10 matches overall and have been even more dominant at home, going undefeated over their last seven contests. They sit atop La Liga, having scored the second-most goals in the league and having the second-best goal differential. Their offense has been on full display at the Bernabéu, with 19 goals over their last five home contests, averaging 3.8 goals during this stretch.

The squad has 23 goals through nine UCL matches, and only two other teams have more thus far. Madrid were able to penetrate Man City's defense in the first leg, with twice as many shots (20) as their opponent (10), and Mbappe has been on a tear, scoring 11 goals over his last 10 matches. Even with his proficiency, it is Vinicius Jr. who is leading Real Madrid with seven goals in Champions League play, with all seven coming in his last five starts. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City rebounded from their UCL loss to Madrid by pummeling Newcastle, 4-0, on Saturday in a Premier League contest. It was the type of showing Man City needed, and it came against a stout Newcastle defense that had allowed just 1.2 goals per match in EPL play this season. A pair of newcomers made immediate impacts in the win, with Nico Gonzalez deftly filling the role of an injured Rodri, while Omar Marmoush had a hat trick versus Newcastle in just his third appearance for Manchester City.

Man City have now scored multiple goals in 11 of their last 12 matches, including five of their last six on the road. That type of potency can exploit a Real Madrid defense that is missing several key players, including Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. Madrid have conceded goals in five straight matches overall, in addition to five straight at home. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Manchester City vs. Real Madrid picks

Green has broken down Real Madrid vs. Manchester City from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Real Madrid vs. Man City on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie?

