Real Madrid vs. Manchester United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch UEFA Super Cup on TV, stream online

The two European giants face off for the Super Cup trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 2017-18 debut for Real Madrid when it faces Manchester United on Tuesday in the UEFA Super Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia 
TV: FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Real to win - 19/20
Draw - 13/5
Manchester United to win - 13/5

Prediction

Ronaldo comes on in the second half and nets the winner. Real Madrid 2, Manchester United 1. 

