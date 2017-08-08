Real Madrid vs. Manchester United score, highlights, live updates: Watch UEFA Super Cup on TV, stream online
Manchester United takes on continental rival Real Madrid on Tuesday in the UEFA Super Cup.
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia
TV: FS1 and ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV and Fox Sports GO
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
