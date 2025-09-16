Real Madrid will kick off their 2025-26 Champions League season on Tuesday against Olympique Marseille, as the team coached by Xabi Alonso will see the return of both Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga to the squad, as the English midfielder is finally back after undergoing surgery this summer. Roberto De Zerbi's team, on the other hand, will also feature U.S. international Timothy Weah, who will likely make his Champions League debut with the French side, after he joined from Juventus over the summer.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. OM, odds

Date : Tuesday, Sep. 16 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Sep. 16 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -290; Draw +449; OM +688

Jude Bellingham is back

The return of Bellingham to the squad is great news for both Real Madrid fans and manager Xabi Alonso as the Englishman is now back in the team after a challenging summer. The shoulder issues of the English international started back in November 2023, when he dislocated his left shoulder in a La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano. After playing with his team through the Club World Cup in the summer 2025, he underwent a surgery to fix the issue, planning to be back in 10-12 weeks and missing the start of the 2025-26 season.

What are Real Madrid saying

Spanish manager Xabi Alonso spoke ahead of his debut on the Real Madrid benchin the European tournament.

"We're approaching it with the excitement levels that come with playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League. It's special for this team, and playing at the Bernabeu, with all of that history, is even greater motivation. The guys are eager to keep making progress, to keep growing and to face tough, top-level opposition. We're up against a very good team tomorrow and we hope to start strongly.

"I don't think Mbappe is anxious to win the Champions League. He doesn't look it to me. We're all well aware that this a project in its early stages. As part of playing for Madrid, one of the goals along the way is always to win the Champions League. I hope it happens sooner rather than later, and that we're following the right path to get there. Kylian is part of that. Today we've discussed what the Champions League means, but we haven't spoken about May -- we're focused on the now."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.

OM XI: Gerónimo Rulli; Amir Murillo, Benjamin Pavard, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina; Angel Gomes, Pierre Emil Højbjerg; Mason Greenwood, Bilal Nadir, Timothy Weah; Amine Gouiri.

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to win their debut Champions League match at their home stadium, but it won't be easy against the team coached by Roberto De Zerbi. Pick: Real Madrid 2, OM 1.

How to watch Champions League week 1 action

