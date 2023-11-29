The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Real Madrid

Current Records: Napoli 2-1-1, Real Madrid 4-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Napoli will face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Santiago Bernabéu. Napoli's last four Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On November 8th, neither Napoli nor FC Union Berlin could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Napoli's goal came from Matteo Politano at minute 39, while FC Union Berlin's was scored by David Datro Fofana in the 52nd.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid put another one in the bag on November 8th to keep their perfect Champions League record intact. Everything went their way against Sporting Braga as Real Madrid made off with a 3-0 win. The last goal Real Madrid scored came from Rodrygo in minute 61.

Napoli's victory bumped their tournament record to 2-1-1 while FC Union Berlin's loss dropped theirs to 0-1-3.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Real Madrid is a solid favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -123 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Real Madrid won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 03, 2023 - Real Madrid 3 vs. Napoli 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern