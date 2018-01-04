Real Madrid vs. Numancia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
Los Blancos are heavily favored to win
Real Madrid takes on second division side Numancia on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real crushes Numancia and decides this tie after just the first leg. Real 4, Numancia 0.
