Real Madrid vs. Numancia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online

Los Blancos are heavily favored to win

Real Madrid takes on second division side Numancia on Thursday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real crushes Numancia and decides this tie after just the first leg. Real 4, Numancia 0.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez

