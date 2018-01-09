Real Madrid vs. Numancia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online

Real Madrid looks to move on in the Copa Del Rey when it takes on Numancia in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. Los Blancos took the first leg on the road last week 3-0 and are in complete control.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid rests its big boys and gets through with ease.

Real Madrid 3, Numancia 0 (6-0 on aggregate).