Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, odds, watch online

After getting humiliated by PSG in the Champions League, Real Madrid responded with a 1-0 win at Sevilla this past weekend in La Liga. Los Blancos will look to make it two in a row when they host Osasuna on Wednesday in midweek league play as part of Matchday 6. Real Madrid is expected to take all three points from this one before facing Atletico Madrid next weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

Date : Wednesday, Sept. 25



: Wednesday, Sept. 25 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Beernabeu



: Estadio Santiago Beernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -420 | Osasuna +975 | Draw +550

Storylines

Real Madrid: This team hasn't been consistent at all but getting a win against undefeated Sevilla was impressive. In fact, Zinedine Zidane's squad has yet to lose a match in league play. Los Blancos controlled the ball, created the most chances and deserved the three points. That, combined with a potential win here, will have this team in a great spot ahead of the Madrid derby on Saturday.

Osasuna: This is one of three undefeated teams in the league, but four of their five and games have been draws. They'll take that though, as they are in a fine position five games in when their main goal will be staying up. They'd be thrilled with another draw here on the road, and it would certainly taste like a victory.

Prediction

Los Blancos dominate from start to finish and another victory with Vinicius Junior scoring twice.

Pick: Real Madrid 3, Osasuna 0