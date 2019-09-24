Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, odds, watch online
Los Blancos return home after a big road victory
After getting humiliated by PSG in the Champions League, Real Madrid responded with a 1-0 win at Sevilla this past weekend in La Liga. Los Blancos will look to make it two in a row when they host Osasuna on Wednesday in midweek league play as part of Matchday 6. Real Madrid is expected to take all three points from this one before facing Atletico Madrid next weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Beernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -420 | Osasuna +975 | Draw +550
Storylines
Real Madrid: This team hasn't been consistent at all but getting a win against undefeated Sevilla was impressive. In fact, Zinedine Zidane's squad has yet to lose a match in league play. Los Blancos controlled the ball, created the most chances and deserved the three points. That, combined with a potential win here, will have this team in a great spot ahead of the Madrid derby on Saturday.
Osasuna: This is one of three undefeated teams in the league, but four of their five and games have been draws. They'll take that though, as they are in a fine position five games in when their main goal will be staying up. They'd be thrilled with another draw here on the road, and it would certainly taste like a victory.
Prediction
Los Blancos dominate from start to finish and another victory with Vinicius Junior scoring twice.
Pick: Real Madrid 3, Osasuna 0
-
Messi picks up another injury
Fresh off winning Best FIFA Men's Player, Messi has another knock
-
NYCFC vs. Atlanta United preview
The two MLS title contenders face off on Wednesday night
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca hopes to erase the negative vibes after losing last weekend
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Juve vs. Brescia preview
Ronaldo and company hit the road as the favorites
-
Rapinoe, Messi win top FIFA awards
Rapinoe led the USA to a second consecutive World Cup title in 2019