Five games remain in La Liga and no teams can afford any more slip ups if they are to finish the season at the summit. Real Madrid hopes its them, but first they must take care of business on Saturday when they host Osasuna on Matchday 34.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 1

: Saturday, May 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -250; Draw +375; Osasuna +750 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real have failed to win two of their last three games as they attack has struggled. In three of their last five games in all competitions, they've failed to score. But that hasn't been because of a lack of chances, rather just a lack of sharpness. Osasuna, on the other hand, are a mid-table side with a respectable defense that can be hard to break down. Expect Real to have the ball plenty, and if they generate enough good looks, they shouldn't have any issue.

Osasuna: This team was in fine form to escape any relegation worries before losing to Celta Vigo last time out. The defense has conceded in back-to-back matches after recording five clean sheets from mid February to mid March. They stay compact but will likely have issue with Real's speed. If anything, perhaps there is a chance at the upset here because Real could be a bit cautious in resting players for their big-time Champions League semifinal second leg at Chelsea on Wednesday. Can the visitors take advantage?

Prediction

The attack starts slow but puts away two in the second half to take all three points. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0