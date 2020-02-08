Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga leader Real Madrid hopes to keep its impressive run of form going on Sunday when Los Blancos visit Osasuna for Matchday 23. Real is 14-7-1 on the season and looking like the favorite to win the league, while Osasuna is in 11th with a 6-10-6 record and just a win away from the top half of the table as things stand.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

Date : Saturday, Feb. 9



: Saturday, Feb. 9 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar



: Estadio El Sadar TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Four wins in a row and a record of 14-7-1, it still feels like nobody is really talking about this team. Sure, Cristiano Ronaldo is gone and Eden Hazard has been injured, but they've been efficient. Los Blancos have conceded just 13 goals in 22 games, and part of the reason is the improved form of Thibaut Courtous. The 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid allowed the club to keep its three point cushion over rival Barcelona, and three more here are needed with Barca finding a little bit of rhythm.

Osasuna: They are probably safe at this point as long as they earn a few more wins, but this team received a big blow in January when star Chimy Avila tore his knee to miss the rest of the season. They have taken five points from the last four games, and despite losing 3-1 at Villarreal on Sunday, the club outplayed the Yellow Submarine for most of the game. All that is needed is a bit more quality and confidence in the box with Avila's absence. If they find it, they can finish in the top half.

Prediction

A set-piece header from Karim Benzema and a counter-attacking goal from Toni Kroos secure all three points. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0