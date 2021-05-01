Real Madrid stayed firmly in the title fight in La Liga by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday. The goals didn't come until late as Los Blancos were starting to feel the pressure, but Eder Militao and Casemiro found the back of the net to pull within two points of Atletico Madrid with four games to go.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Real Madrid ratings