Real Madrid stayed firmly in the title fight in La Liga by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday. The goals didn't come until late as Los Blancos were starting to feel the pressure, but Eder Militao and Casemiro found the back of the net to pull within two points of Atletico Madrid with four games to go.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Real Madrid ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
Thibaut Courtois
|90
Had next to nothing to worry about. Had to only make a couple saves and deal with some crosses that weren't much.
6
(DEF) Marcelo
|64
Won his duels, didn't tackle too well but positioned himself decently to keep dangerous crosses from coming in.
6
(DEF) Eder Militao
|90
⚽ 76' Turning into something special. Won over 80 percent of his duels, was dominant in the air, got a goal and just showed that he can be the future at the position.
8
(DEF) Raphael Varane
|45
Came off at the break after a decent first half with an injury, which is concerning entering Champions League this week.
6
(DEF) Alvaro Odriozola
|90
Was a spectator for a lot of the match in defense. Didn't even have to make a tackle in the 90 minutes he played. An easy paycheck.
6
(MID) Antonio Blanco
|90
Not very good defensively but his passing was precise in attack. Created a couple good chances as well. A bright future.
6
(MID) Casemiro
|90
⚽ 80' Scored one of the luckiest goals you'll see, taking a bad touch that actually ended up beating the goalkeeper. In defense he was better, putting together a stat-filled display of ball stopping.
7
(MID) Marcos Asensio
|83
Created a team-high five chances and had a team-high five shots. Should have made more of an impact with those opportunities, but his improving form is encouraging.
6
(MID) Eden Hazard
|72
Continues to look energetic on the ball, but the final product isn't there. Pulled after 72 minutes in which he created just a single chance.
5
(FWD) Karim Benzema
|90
Had an assist with a fine ball to Casemiro and also was a threat with his chances, though just one of his four shots went on frame.
7
(FWD) Vinicius Jr.
|64
A good hour-plus where his passing was almost perfect, and he created two chances of his own. Didn't make the proper runs in attack though. Timing was off.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Nacho
|Varane (46')
Came on to hold on to the clean sheet and did everything he needed to do.
7
Miguel Gutierrez
|Marcelo (64')
Moved the ball around masterfully off the bench, not making a single mistake.
7
Rodrygo
|Vinicius Jr. (64')
Was brought on to boost the attack but never got going.
5
|Isco
|Hazard (72')
|Came off the bench and delivered on the opening goal by beautifully taking a free kick that Militao put away.
|7
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Zinedine Zidane
|4
Did the job. Changed things around in the second half but kept on his big guns and has been rewarded by Militao's fine form. Three big points that provide momentum.
7