Real Madrid will kick off their 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they host Osasuna on Tuesday. The hosts finished last season in second place in the league table, just four points behind Barcelona, while Osasuna finished ninth. Both teams are coming off of preseason victories, with Madrid defeating Austrian club WSG Tirol 4-0 and Osasuna topping La Liga 2 side Mirandes 3-0.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The hosts are -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Real Madrid vs. Osasuna odds, while Osasuna are +950 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +550, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Real Madrid vs. Osasuna on Tuesday:

anytime goal-scorer (-135) Kylian Mbappe 2+ goals (+250)

Real Madrid over 2.5 goals team total (+100)

The Frenchman dazzled in his first La Liga season, scoring 31 goals in 34 league matches and winning the Golden Boot. He added another seven goals in Champions League play, and Eimer believes he will keep up this pace in the new season.



Mbappe found the back of the net in eight straight matches spanning from April to June, scoring multiple goals three times during that span. He also scored twice against WSG Tirol his last time out.



Eimer expects Los Blancos to be firing on all cylinders to start the season after they had to settle for second place in league play last year. They can get their 2025-26 campaign off to a hot start against an Osasuna team that lacks depth and didn't make any big additions during the offseason.



