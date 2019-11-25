Real Madrid vs. PSG: Champions League live stream, how to watch, prediction, pick, time, TV channel

Group A action in the Champions League continues Tuesday with a titanic clash between PSG and Real Madrid in the Spanish capital. The French club leads the group with a perfect 4-0-0 record and has yet to concede a goal, while Real is five points behind at 2-1-1. PSG is already through to the knockout stage, while Real can get there with a victory or if Club Brugge fails to beat Galatasaray.

These two teams met earlier in the group stage, with PSG winning 3-0. Here's what to know about the match.

PSG vs. Real Madrid

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 26

: Tuesday, Nov. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : TNT

: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

PSG: When PSG took the chance on controversial striker Mauro Icardi before the summer transfer window closed, it always looked like a low-risk move with a huge upside. So far, it's been perfect. The Argentine striker has 10 goals in 11 games for the club and looks to be the future No. 9 at PSG with Edinson Cavani on the wrong side of 30. Icardi is a guy who has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time and also can produce some wonderful goals. His cohesion with his new teammates has been huge with the amount of injuries PSG has had to deal with.



Real Madrid: Los Blancos dig themselves way too many holes, and sometimes they can get out of them (like they did against Real Sociedad this past weekend). Against PSG, they can't afford going down because the French club can pile it on. This is a match where the midfield ability of Toni Kroos could benefit this team greatly. They need to try and win the battle of possession and play with patience. If this becomes an open game, PSG will make Real pay.

PSG vs. Real Madrid prediction

PSG is so much sharper, and Icardi is in absolutely dominant form.



Pick: PSG 2, Real Madrid 1