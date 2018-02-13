Real Madrid vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

It's a massive clash between two cup favorites

The most highly-anticipated matchup of the Champions Leauge round of 16 begins on Wednesday when Real Madrid welcomes PSG to the Spanish capital for their first leg.  

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. 
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

In a match filled with goals, PSG returns to the French capital with a fantastic result. PSG 2, Real Madrid 2. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories