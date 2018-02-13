Real Madrid vs. PSG live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
It's a massive clash between two cup favorites
The most highly-anticipated matchup of the Champions Leauge round of 16 begins on Wednesday when Real Madrid welcomes PSG to the Spanish capital for their first leg.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
In a match filled with goals, PSG returns to the French capital with a fantastic result. PSG 2, Real Madrid 2.
