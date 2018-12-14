Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos have picked up a bit of steam after a little slump
Real Madrid hopes to climb the table in La Liga when it takes on Rayo Vallecano on Saturday. Los Blancos have found some consistency under Santiago Solari, and though they are far from where they want to be, fans will be encouraged by some of the recent results. Real is currently in fourth place in the league and somehow only five points out of first place, while Rayo is 19th with just 10 points, four points back from safety.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 15
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -714 / Rayo +1650 / Draw +620
Storylines
Real Madrid: The club has been dealing with injuries to Nacho, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and others, all of which have missed multiple games. But their midweek Champions League participation allowed them to rest some of their most important players, so they enter this one fresh.
Rayo Vallecano: This team has just one goal scored in their last four games, and the team is averaging just a goal per game, one of the worst scoring records in the league.
Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano prediction
Los Blancos get goals from Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, and they slowly continue to climb the table.
Pick: Real Madrid (-714)
