Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table three points behind Girona, the most surprising side of the season that are at the top with 31 points after 12 games. Los Blancos recently won against FC Barcelona away thanks to a brace from new star Jude Bellingham. The last of Sunday's games sees Real Madrid host neighbors Rayo Vallecano, who'll make the short trip across the Spanish capital. It'll be a special game for Fran Garcia as he faces his former club, and the left back will remember better than anyone that Rayo Vallecano defeated Carlo Ancelotti's side 3-2 last November. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 5 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 5 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -570; Draw +430; Rayo Vallecano +1100

Team news

Real Madrid: Real Madrid will again be without Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao after to their long-term knee injuries, while Dani Ceballos is still unavailable. New signing Arda Guler is fit enough for the squad and could debut after a difficult start of the year. Real Madrid will also be missing Aurelien Tchouameni due to a broken foot, with the midfielder potentially unavailable for the rest of the year.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano: Francisco's side had a strong start to the season, with four wins, five draws and two defeats from their 11 La Liga games. Rayo have drawn five of their last six in the league, including a 2-2 result with Real Sociedad last weekend.

Potential Rayo XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, U Lopez, Trejo, Ciss, A Garcia; De Tomas.

Prediction

Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to win this one as they need to close the gap with Girona. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 0.