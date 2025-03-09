It's a big weekend for Real Madrid as the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti need to win after only having one win in the last five La Liga games as Los Blancos look to catch Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona. The match will be played on Sunday, three days before the second leg of the Madrid derby against Atletico, after Real Madrid won 2-1 in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Mar. 9 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 9 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Watch: ESPN Deportes | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ESPN Deportes | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -360; Draw +450; Rayo Vallecano +900

Team news

Real Madrid: English midfielder Jude Bellingham will finally be back after serving his two-game suspension and he's widely expected to be back in the starting lineup alongside Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Modric, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Rayo Vallecano: The away side will have to deal with the absence of Jorge de Frutos who is suspended and will definitely miss Sunday's game.

Potential Rayo Vallecano XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Hernandez, Chavarria; Diaz, Cisse; Embarba, Trejo, A Garcia; Guardiola.

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to win quite easily the game against Rayo as they need to get back to winning in the league between the two Champions League games. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Rayo Vallecano 0.