Real Madrid attempt to get their offense back on track when they host Rayo Vallecano in a 2022-23 La Liga match on Wednesday. Real Madrid (22-5-8) lead the league with 70 goals this season, but they've scored just four goals over their last six contests across all competitions. Los Blancos have failed to convert in their last two games, which includes a 1-0 loss to Valencia on Sunday. Rayo Vallecano (12-10-13) have won only three of their last 15 La Liga matches, but they posted a 3-2 victory against Real Madrid in their first meeting of the season.

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano money line: Madrid -170, Vallecano +440, Draw +305

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano spread: Real Madrid -0.5 (-160)

RM: Los Blancos have scored a total of one goal in their last three La Liga matches

RV: The Red Sashes have converted in nine of their last 10 league contests

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos will be without one of their top offensive players in winger Vinicius Junior, who will be serving a suspension after receiving a red card against Valencia. Real Madrid will still have French striker Karim Benzema, who is second in La Liga with 17 goals. The 35-year-old has converted in only three of his last 12 league matches, but he recorded two hat tricks and a brace in that span.

Winger Marco Asensio ranks third on Real Madrid with nine goals and produced the team's lone goal over its last three La Liga contests. Midfielder Federico Valverde has scored seven goals, while Brazilian winger Rodrygo has converted six times. The 22-year-old Rodrygo also is a superb set-up man, ranking fourth in the league with eight assists. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Rayo Vallecano

The Red Sashes are led offensively by Isaac Palazon, who has recorded eight goals in 34 matches. The 28-year-old, who also has notched five assists, netted only two goals in 34 games last season. Forward Sergio Camello is second on Vallecano with six goals and shares the team lead in assists with Palazon and Alvaro Garcia.

The 30-year-old Garcia has netted five goals, including one in the Red Sashes' victory against Real Madrid in November. Midfielder Santi Comesana and captain Oscar Trejo, who both have recorded three goals this season, also converted in that contest. Striker Raul de Tomas was held without a goal in his first 13 games, but has scored in two of his last three contests. See which team to pick here.

