The top two teams in the 2022 UEFA Champions League Group F will clash Tuesday on Paramount+. Group leader Real Madrid (3-1-0) will visit RB Leipzig (2-0-2), with Real Madrid already qualified to the knockout phase. Leipzig has just one more point than third-place Shakhtar Donetsk, with only the top two teams advancing to the next stage, so getting points will go a long way for the club continuing its Champions League quest. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. Leipzig odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Leipzig as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid as the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for goals is set at 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. From now until Nov. 17, sign up using promo code UEFA22 to get 30 free days of Paramount+. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get 30 free days when you sign up right here and use promo code UEFA22.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig date: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Leipzig live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Leipzig

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 136-108-1 on his soccer best bets in 2022, returning almost $1,600 for $100 bettors.

For Real Madrid vs. Leipzig, Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals at a -150 payout. Each of Madrid's last three games have gone over that mark, as have 11 of their last 15 matches across all competitions. Leipzig also partakes in high-scoring affairs as each of their last three matches have gone over 2.5 total goals.

Leipzig has scored 10 goals over their last three games as the attacking third is rounding into form at just the right time. Madrid has conceded in seven of their last 10 matches, and with the team already locked into the knockout round, the defensive intensity may not be present on Tuesday. Thus, Sutton confidently backs the Over.

"RB Leipzig have scored two or more goals in each of their last four games and six of their last seven overall," Sutton told SportsLine. "Real have scored 28 times in league play this season and they've conceded in three of their last four games across all competitions, a perfect recipe for the Over."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.