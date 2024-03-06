The 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues on Wednesday with the second leg between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig on Paramount+. Madrid, who sit atop the La Liga table, won the first leg of the competition 1-0 and welcome the Bundesliga side to tough building for road teams to play in. Los Blancos have won six of their last seven across all competition, while the Red Bulls are unbeaten in four of their last six games overall. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig odds list the Spanish side as -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Leipzig listed as +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig date: Wednesday, Mar. 6
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig time: 3 p.m. ET

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig date: Wednesday, Mar. 6

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

Champions League picks for RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

Champions League picks for RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, Green is picking the Spanish side to win and Under 4.5 goals to be scored for a -105 payout. The expert acknowledges that Leipzig defeated Bochum 4-1 on the road in league play over the weekend, however they were winless in their previous three road trips against tough competition. That does not bode well for them playing at the Bernabeu, which is notoriously unwelcoming to visiting teams.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's side will be looking for revenge after being booted from the quarterfinal round of last year's Champions League competition. While they could still advance to the next round of the tournament with a draw on Wednesday, Green expects their scoring power to overwhelm the Germans.

"Leipzig certainly have a lot of firepower and could expose a slightly shaky Real Madrid defense in this game," Green told SportsLine. "However, they will need to take risks in a bid to overturn the one-goal aggregate deficit, and that could leave them exposed on the counterattack as Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo are both quick and dangerous. As such, Real Madrid should be able to win this game and book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition."

How to watch, live stream Champions League