UEFA Champions League action continues on Wednesday as Real Madrid host RB Salzburg on Paramount+. Kylian Mbappe and company recently returned to the top of the La Liga standings and they are hoping to continue their winning ways after going 3-0-3 in six UCL matches. The Red Bulls are fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga table and undefeated over their last four league games, but they are on the verge of being booted from this competition after winning just one of six UCL matches. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg odds list the hosts as the -1400 favorites (risk $1,400 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with RB Salzburg as the +2800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +1400, and the over/under for total goals is 4.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg date: Wednesday, Jan 22

Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg time: 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg, Green is backing Real Madrid to win and both teams to score for a +145 payout (risk $100 to win $145). The Red Bulls have looked heavily overwhelmed in this competition and have been outscored 18-3 heading into Wednesday's game. They have been clean-sheeted in two UCL road games thus far, and they will have an uphill battle against a Madrid side that plays very well on home soil.



The expert notes that Real Madrid have conceded 1.83 goals per game through six Champions League matches, so it's unlikely they will keep a clean sheet on Wednesday. That being said, he believes Los Blancos' potent offense has plenty of quality to top the struggling visitors and keep their slim chances of advancing in the competition alive.

"Los Blancos have conceded in all six of their Champions League games so far this season," Green told SportsLine. "However, they have enough firepower to outgun Salzburg in front of their home fans, with Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo leading the charge." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.