As the group stage of the Club World Cup comes to a close, Real Madrid will prepare to face RB Salzburg on Thursday without having their spot in the last 16 confirmed. A victory on Thursday in Philadelphia will see them through as group winners, while a draw could be enough depending on how Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca finishes. But new manager Xabi Alonso will be without a key member of the Madrid squad for this match as striker Kylian Mbappe won't play.

During the group stage, Mbappe had to spend time in the hospital with acute gastroenteritis. He was released almost a week ago now and has returned to training, but in these games where heat has been a factor, it's better to take things slowly with the Frenchman.

He'll be critical for Real Madrid moving forward, and they'll need him in the knockouts of the tournament. In his debut season for Real Madrid, Mbappe scored 40 goals and assisted four more in all competitions. With the season lacking silverware, this tournament is a chance to close things out on a strong note before going into the offseason.

This will likely lead to young striker Gonzalo Garcia starting the third consecutive match for Los Blancos during this tournament. With a goal and an assist in his first two matches, the 21-year-old has made an impact despite only featuring in four matches in all competitions prior to this tournament. As Alonso is getting a better feel for his squad, he has had a chance to look at members of the Real Madrid youth setup, including Garcia. It has been interesting that Rodrygo hasn't gotten a chance as a false nine without Mbappe, but with rumors that the Brazilian could be on the way out of the club, Alonso could be seeing what his other options are.

Predicted lineups

RB Salzburg: Christian Zawieschitzky, Stefan Lainer, Joane Gadou, Jacob Rasmussen, Frans Kratzig, Mads Bidstrup, Soumaila Diabate, Nene Dorgeles, Oscar Gloukh, Edmund Baidoo, Karim Onisiwo

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior

How to watch RB Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Thursday, June 26 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 26 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: RB Salzburg +750; Draw +490; Real Madrid -370

Group H scenarios

Real Madrid advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against RB Salzburg

Loss to RB Salzburg AND Al-Hilal draw or loss to Pachuca

RB Salzburg advance to the round of 16 with:

Win or draw against Real Madrid

Loss to Real Madrid AND Al-Hilal loss to Pachuca

Al-Hilal advance to the round of 16 with:

Win against Pachuca AND Real Madrid loss to RB Salzburg OR RB Salzburg loss to Real Madrid

Pachuca: Eliminated from the competition

Predicted score

Real Madrid's attack comes to life, as they top the group and enter the knockout stage with momentum. Pick: Real Madrid 3, RB Salzburg 1.