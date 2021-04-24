Real Madrid can move back into first place in La Liga on Saturday with a victory over Real Betis. The two meet in the Spanish capitol with everything on the line as both have just six games remaining in the season. Betis, on the other side, can climb to fifth with three points. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, April 24

: Saturday, April 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -200; Draw +350; Betis +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Winners of four of their last five and boasting the second best defense in the league, Los Blancos are the big favorites here going up against one of the worst defense in Spain's top division. While they will certainly have one eye on the Champions League showdown with Chelsea, they know they are firmly in the title race and won't likely risk much by resting a lot of players. Expect Real to control the ball, create plenty of chances and put this away late.

Real Betis: Coming off of four straight draws, Betis are looking at a chance to solidify fifth place with a very manageable remaining schedule. This is far and away their most difficult remaining match, and a draw would feel like a victory if they can pull it off. But if they are to do that, they have to show some heart defensively in the middle. Too often they fail to deal with quick touches and cutting off passing lanes, and Real can make them pay if they aren't at their best. Keep an eye on how efficient they are defensively in the middle.

Prediction

Los Blancos' speed is too much for Betis, as Vinicius Jr. scores twice. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Real Betis 1