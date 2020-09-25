Real Madrid go for their first win of the La Liga season when Los Blancos take on Real Betis on Saturday for Matchday 3. Real didn't play on the opening weekend due to their participation in the Champions League in August, opening up the season with a scoreless draw last weekend against Real Sociedad. Betis, meanwhile, have won both of their first two games to start the season, not conceding a goal with former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo starting.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin -- Sevilla, Spain

TV: beIN Sports (Spanish) Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid -118; Draw +270; Betis +320 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: A frustrating start to the season with 16 shots to Real Sociedad's six. It was just one of those games where they ball didn't want to go in. The passing was superb, the chances were good, but the finishing wasn't. Expect that to change in this one with early chances and sharper finishing.

Real Betis: A team with major defensive woes last season has done well to win possession and limit the chances of the opposing team. Doing that against Real Madrid will be difficult, and we will probably see the defense brought back down to earth. If they can win the possession again, they will have a chance, but Real's speed on the wings will likely cause trouble. Defense first has to be the mentality.

Prediction

Real get their first win on the season with Eden Hazard making the difference in the second half. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1