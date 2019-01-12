Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Real Madrid is struggling as of late and could use a victory to get some momentum back
The 19th matchday of La Liga action provides fans with an enticing encounter of No. 5 Real Madrid vs. No. 6 Real Betis. Los Blancos are trying to get back into the top four after that ugly loss to Real Sociedad, while Betis is just five points back of fourth place and is dreaming of Champions League qualification. Real is 9-3-6 entering this game with 30 points, while Betis is 7-5-6 with 26 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 13
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid +110 / Real Betis +215 / Draw +280
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos have a little momentum after a big win over Leganes midweek in the Copa del Rey, but there's no denying they've been awful in the league. A title contender most seasons, but team needs to pull off a string of wins to have any chance of really battling for the league crown. That could start here.
Real Betis: The club is coming off of a really poor 2-1 loss to Huesca in perhaps its worst performance of the season. It was a golden chance to get some separation from other clubs, but now Betis is under a bit of pressure to find some consistency. After beating Barcelona earlier in the season, Betis will surely feel like it can pull off the upset here against a reeling Real Madrid side.
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis prediction
Playing at the Villamarin is never easy, and Betis has done well to bounce back from bad results, but here both teams get just a point in a dramatic affair with tons of chances.
Pick: Draw (+280)
