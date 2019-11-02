Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: La Liga prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid hopes to keep pace with Barcelona in La Liga when Los Blancos host Real Betis on Saturday as part of Matchday 12. Real didn't play last weekend after its match against Barca was postponed but did get a 5-0 win over Leganes on Wednesday. Real enters 6-3-1, while Betis is out of the relegation zone, yet uncomfortably close in 16th place with a 3-3-5 record. Betis has conceded 21 goals in 11 games this season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis

Date : Saturday, Nov. 2



: Saturday, Nov. 2 Time : 4 p.m. ET



: 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu



: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu TV channel : beIN Sports

: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Despite the struggles in UCL, Real has been sharp in La Liga, allowing just nine goals in 10 matches. The defense has, as usual, been led by Sergio Ramos, but in attack we've seen Eden Hazard get more and more comfortable. With the way Betis can at times read balls poorly in defense, expect Real Madrid to get plenty of solid looks.

Real Betis: They ended a poor run of form by beating Celta Vigo on Wednesday which was their first and only win of October. Former Lyon man Nabil Fekir got the winner in the 90th minute to help this team that has struggled with consistency all over the field. On paper, this club has so much talent yet really can't put it together. That makes getting any result in Madrid even less likely.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis prediction

A narrow victory for Los Blancos puts them in a comfortable spot ahead of Champions League play.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1